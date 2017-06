MELBOURNE Feb 2 Australia's Wesfarmers , a retail-to-coal conglomerate, expects food prices to continue to fall steeply after deflation accelerated in the second quarter.

Price deflation at Coles supermarkets would continue at high levels, Chief Executive Richard Goyder told analysts, adding Coles would continue food promotions.

Coles' food and liquor prices shrank 2.4 percent in the second quarter, compared with a 1.8 percent fall in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell)