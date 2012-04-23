(Adds quote, details)

MELBOURNE, April 24 Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd said sales growth at its Coles supermarkets slowed in the third quarter, even as it continued to win customers away from arch-rival Woolworths Ltd.

The retail-to-coal company said same-store food and liquor sales at Coles, which makes up about half of group revenue, rose 2.7 percent in the March quarter from a year earlier.

That was just below market forecasts of 2.8 percent growth, according to a Reuters survey of seven analysts, but still trounced flat sales in the third quarter at Woolworths, which has declined from double-digit growth over the past four years as Coles revamped its network.

Coles sales in the third quarter slowed from the 3.7 percent growth in the second quarter, dampened by record 25 percent price falls in fresh fruit and vegetables and a rampant price war with Woolworths to lure reluctant shoppers.

"Underlying volume growth remained strong, consistent with prior periods, demonstrating the continued strength of the turnaround," at Coles, Wesfarmers said.

Both chains, which control about 80 percent of the grocery market, have slashed the cost of basic items such as food, milk and toilet paper amid a sour economic backdrop.

Australian retailers in general have been forced to deeply discount and accept shrunken profit margins as consumers respond to economic uncertainty and falling home and share market values by freezing spending.

Sales at Wesfarmers' other retail divisions reflected the weak spending environment.

Third-quarter sales at home improvement chain Bunnings rose 2.6 percent at stores open more than a year, while discounter Target saw same-store sales drop 6.1 percent and discounter Kmart had a 1.6 percent increase in sales.

