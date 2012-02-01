* Total Q2 Coles sales up 6.7 pct

* Bunnings same-store sales up 3.2 pct; Target same-store down 3.2 pct

* Wesfarmers says volumes up by more than sales due to price falls

MELBOURNE, Feb 2 Australia's Wesfarmers , a retail-to-coal conglomerate, posted weaker-than-expected second-quarter sales at its Coles supermarket chain as it cut prices to lure shoppers away from rivals.

Same-store food and liquor sales at Coles, excluding convenience stores, increased 3.7 percent in the quarter, Wesfarmers said on Thursday, missing market expectations for a rise of 4.6 percent from a Reuters survey of six analysts.

That still outpaced larger rival Woolworths, which posted core food and liquor sales growth of 1.1 percent on Tuesday and announced plans to sell its struggling Dick Smith electronics chain..

Coles and Woolworths are in the throes of a price war, slashing the cost of items such as milk and bread to lure customers into their stores.

"The magnitude of deflation reflects the intensity of the price war between the Coles and Woolworths and implies a very significant rise in volumes to Coles," said Peter Esho, analyst at City Index.

"On these numbers, Coles is no doubt winning customers from its main rival," he said.

Australian retailers in general have been forced to deeply discount stock and accept shrunken profit margins as consumers respond to economic uncertainty and falling home and share market values by freezing spending.

"Volume growth exceeded sales growth as deflation in fresh produce and continued investment in value led to food and liquor deflation increasing," Wesfarmers said in a statement.

Total sales at Coles, including from stores open more than a year, rose 4.3 percent to A$7.3 billion ($7.8 billion) in the second quarter.

"This period delivered a record-breaking Christmas, with Coles achieving its biggest ever sales week as more customers responded to the greater value offered," said Chief Executive Richard Goyder.

Food and liquor prices shrank 2.4 percent in the second quarter, compared with a 1.8 percent fall in the first quarter.

Same-store sales at the Bunnings home improvement chain rose 3.2 percent in the quarter, while department store Target saw sales decline 3.1 percent and Kmart sales fell 2.7 percent.

Wesfarmers said December sales at Target were more encouraging as the business took steps to improve promotions and manage stock. ($1 = 0.9316 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by lincoln Feast)