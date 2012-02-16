* Net profit up 0.3 pct A$1.176 bln

* Coles earnings up 14 pct, miss analyst forecasts

* Shares down 2.3 pct (Recasts with comment, details)

By Miranda Maxwell

MELBOURNE, Feb 16 Australian coal-to-retail conglomerate Wesfarmers missed analyst forecasts with flat first-half earnings as a price war with rival supermarket Woolworths ate into food sale profits.

Earnings also fell at its Target variety stores and mining costs also rose.

Shares in Wesfarmers fell 2.3 percent after the company said the second-half retail trading environment was likely to be subdued, although the broader group outlook was positive.

"We anticipate continued improvement from the group's retail businesses, increased export coal sales volumes following the completion of the current expansions, and a better insurance division result, on the basis of a return to a more normal pattern of claims," said Chief Executive Richard Goyder.

Net profit rose 0.3 percent to A$1.176 billion ($1.26 billion) in the six months to Dec. 31, from A$1.173 billion a year earlier, Wesfarmers said. Excluding one-offs, the result was A$1.203 billion.

Analysts had expected a figure of A$1.217 billion, according to the average of five forecasts.

Food and liquor earnings rose 14 percent before interest and tax (EBIT), against analyst expectations for a 16 percent rise.

"The heavy discounting in the supermarkets and consumer discretionary arms is no doubt taking its toll," said Ben Le Brun, an analyst at optionsXpress.

"Coles and Woolworths may have to turn their focus into Asia to continue to grow," he said.

Wesfarmers said retail conditions were affected by lower consumer confidence, widespread price deflation and increased levels of competition, both in-store and online, partially driven by a strong Australian dollar.

Faced with a dour economic backdrop, Coles and Woolworths -- which together control 80 percent of Australia's supermarket sector -- have slashed the cost of basic items such as milk and bread to lure shoppers.

The price cut strategy meant volumes grew by more than sales income at Coles, and Wesfarmers has said around two-thirds of the price deflation in recent months was due to its own promotions.

Earnings at Bunnings home improvement stores rose 6.1 percent in the half, while its Target stores' earnings slid 9.7 percent on lower customer numbers and reduced margins due to discounting, although December trade improved.

Earnings from its Kmart discount stores rose 12.6 percent.

Higher coal prices were offset by a stronger Australian dollar and higher costs, resulting in flat earnings for the resources division. ($1 = 0.9329 Australian dollars) (Editing by Paul Tait)