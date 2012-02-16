MELBOURNE Feb 16 Australian coal-to-retail conglomerate Wesfarmers missed analyst forecasts flat first-half earnings as a price war with rival supermarket Woolworths ate into food sale profits while earnings fell at its Target stores.

Wesfarmers said the second half retail trading environment was likely to be subdued, although the broader group outlook was positive.

Net profit rose to A$1.176 billion ($1.26 billion) in the six months to Dec. 31, from A$1.173 billion a year earlier, Wesfarmers said.

Analysts had expected a 4 percent rise to A$1.217 billion, according to the average of five forecasts.

Food and liquor earnings rose 14 percent before interest and tax (EBIT), against analyst expectations for a 16 percent rise. ($1 = 0.9329 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell)