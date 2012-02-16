MELBOURNE Feb 16 Australian
coal-to-retail conglomerate Wesfarmers missed analyst
forecasts flat first-half earnings as a price war with rival
supermarket Woolworths ate into food sale profits while
earnings fell at its Target stores.
Wesfarmers said the second half retail trading environment
was likely to be subdued, although the broader group outlook was
positive.
Net profit rose to A$1.176 billion ($1.26 billion) in the
six months to Dec. 31, from A$1.173 billion a year earlier,
Wesfarmers said.
Analysts had expected a 4 percent rise to A$1.217 billion,
according to the average of five forecasts.
Food and liquor earnings rose 14 percent before interest and
tax (EBIT), against analyst expectations for a 16 percent rise.
($1 = 0.9329 Australian dollars)
