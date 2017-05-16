(Removes duplication of "Wednesday" in para 1)
SYDNEY May 17 Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd
said on Wednesday it was dropping an initial public
offering (IPO) of its Officeworks stationary division which it
had hoped would raise as much as A$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion).
"In light of current equity market conditions, Wesfarmers
has determined that an IPO of Officeworks at this point in time
would not realise appropriate value and would not be in the best
interests of its shareholders," the company said in an emailed
statement.
The company had distributed marketing materials to brokers
and fund managers earlier this month.
($1 = 1.3463 Australian dollars)
