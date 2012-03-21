SYDNEY, March 21 Australian conglomerate
Wesfarmers has raised A$500 million ($523 million) in
seven-year fixed rate medium-term notes in line with guidance at
165 basis points over swaps, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication,
reported.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group,
Commonwealth bank of Australia, National Australia Bank
and Westpac arranged the issue from the
coal-to-retail conglomerate.
Wesfarmers follows last week's seven-year deal from retailer
Woolworths. Woolworths, which shares Wesfarmers' A-
rating from S&P, raised A$500 million at 155bp over swaps.
(Reporting by John Weaver at IFR; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)