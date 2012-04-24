MELBOURNE, April 24 Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers said on Tuesday any cut in official interest rates probably would not give a big lift to slow consumer spending.

"Any rate cut, on the assumption that it is passed through (by the banks), is helpful for confidence," Managing Director Richard Goyder told reporters, but added he did not think it would impact cautious spending habits.

Australian consumer prices rose by far less than expected last quarter, clearing the way for a cut in interest rates by the Reserve Bank next week.

(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)