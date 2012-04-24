MELBOURNE, April 24 Australian conglomerate
Wesfarmers said on Tuesday any cut in official interest
rates probably would not give a big lift to slow consumer
spending.
"Any rate cut, on the assumption that it is passed through
(by the banks), is helpful for confidence," Managing Director
Richard Goyder told reporters, but added he did not think it
would impact cautious spending habits.
Australian consumer prices rose by far less than expected
last quarter, clearing the way for a cut in interest rates by
the Reserve Bank next week.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)