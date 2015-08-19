SYDNEY Aug 20 Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd
reported a 9.3 percent drop in annual net profit on
Thursday, as falling commodity prices hit the conglomerate's
industrial division.
Wesfarmers, which owns Australia's second largest
supermarket operator Coles, posted a net profit of A$2.44
billion ($1.79 billion) in the year to June, down from A$2.69
billion a year ago.
The result was in line with an average forecast of A$2.4
billion from 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Lower commodity prices, reduced project activity and
customers' cost reduction programs provided a challenging sales
environment for the Industrials division, which recorded lower
overall earnings," said managing director Richard Goyder.
($1 = 1.3602 Australian dollars)
