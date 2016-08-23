SYDNEY Aug 24 Retail and resources conglomerate
Wesfarmers Ltd, Australia's No.1 company by sales, has
recorded its worst net profit in 15 years due to impairment
charges to cover an overhaul of discount department stores and
lower coal prices.
Net profit for the owner of the Kmart and Target store
chains, as well as Australian supermarket operator Coles, slid
83 percent to A$407 million ($309.85 million) in 2015-16, down
from A$2.44 billion a year ago. The result missed an average
forecast of A$1.2 billion from eight analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wesfarmers, Australia's 9th-biggest company by market value,
had not given earnings guidance. But in May it flagged
impairment charges totaling as much as A$2.2 billion against its
coal business and stores it is overhauling in the face of
competition from European fast-fashion chains.
($1 = 1.3135 Australian dollars)
