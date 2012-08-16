MELBOURNE Aug 16 Australian coal-to-retail
conglomerate Wesfarmers met analyst forecasts with an
11 percent rise in earnings as it lured cashed-up shoppers with
price cuts, and said momentum in its key retail businesses would
continue.
Food and liquor earnings at the company's Coles
supermarkets, which account for about 40 percent of its total
earnings, rose 16.3 percent before interest and tax (EBIT),
beating analyst expectations for a 13 percent rise.
Net profit rose to A$2.126 billion ($2.23 billion) in the 12
months to June, from A$1.922 billion a year earlier, Wesfarmers
said.
Analysts had expected an 11 percent rise to A$2.133 billion,
according to the average of five forecasts compiled by Reuters.
Wesfarmers' shares rose 2.2 percent after the result.
In May and June, Australian households received handouts
from the government to offset a carbon tax.
More customers shopped at Coles in recent months, and bought
more during each visit, attracted by price cuts as Coles
competes with Woolworths.
Both chains, which control about 80 percent of the grocery
market, have slashed the cost of basic items such as food, milk
and toilet paper to win foot traffic.
($1 = 0.9520 Australian dollars)
