* Coles supermarket, Kmart earnings beat expectations
* Shares rise 5 percent
* No change in cautious shoppers, CEO says
(Adds comment, shares)
MELBOURNE, Aug 16 Australian coal-to-retail
conglomerate Wesfarmers posted better-than-expected
earnings at its Coles supermarkets and Kmart stores as it lured
shoppers with discounts and deals, sending its shares to the
highest level in 18 months.
More customers shopped at Coles in recent months and bought
more during each visit, set to perpetuate the price war with its
bigger local rival Woolworths on basic items such as
food, milk and toilet paper.
"Wesfarmers has sent a clear message that its fight with
Woolworths is paying off," said Peter Esho, analyst at City
Index. "We think Wesfarmers will continue to outperform in the
weeks ahead."
Shares in Wesfarmers jumped 5.3 percent to A$34.28, the
highest since February last year, after it said food and liquor
earnings at Coles, which account for about 40 percent of total
profit, rose 16.3 percent before interest and tax (EBIT) for the
year ended June. Analysts had forecast a 13 percent gain.
Wesfarmers, whose earnings at its smaller Kmart division
surged 31 percent, said momentum in its key retail businesses
would continue.
The company's overall net profit rose 11 percent to A$2.126
billion ($2.23 billion), meeting analyst expectations. Excluding
one-off charges, the result surpassed analyst forecasts.
Second-half net profit reached A$950 million, according to
calculations by Reuters, close to analyst forecasts for A$957
million.
HANDOUTS
Handouts to Australian households in May and June to offset
a carbon tax helped boost sales.
"It certainly had an impact," Wesfarmers Chief Executive
Richard Goyder told reporters on a teleconference call.
Still, he said there had been little change in consumer
sentiment and it would take a recovery in house prices, lower
interest rates and positive economic news from the United States
and China to shift sentiment.
"I don't think much has changed over this calendar year in
terms of consumer sentiment," Goyder said
"People are tending to save more, repay mortgages if they
can. They are buying more for less," he said, adding that
shoppers were "wary and shopping (for) value."
Earnings rose 4.9 percent at the company's Bunnings hardware
chain but fell 13 percent at variety store Target.
($1 = 0.9520 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Ryan Woo)