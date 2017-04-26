SYDNEY, April 27 Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd , owner of the country's No. 2 grocery chain, said third quarter food and liquor sales rose 1.2 percent as a strategy of cutting shelf prices to win customers was offset by higher wholesale prices.

Food and liquor sales for Coles supermarkets came in at A$7.6 billion ($5.7 billion) for the three months to March 26, the mining-to-retail conglomerate said in a statement on Thursday.

No analyst forecasts were available for the quarterly result.

($1 = 1.3373 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)