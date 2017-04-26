BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, April 27 Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd , owner of the country's No. 2 grocery chain, said third quarter food and liquor sales rose 1.2 percent as a strategy of cutting shelf prices to win customers was offset by higher wholesale prices.
Food and liquor sales for Coles supermarkets came in at A$7.6 billion ($5.7 billion) for the three months to March 26, the mining-to-retail conglomerate said in a statement on Thursday.
No analyst forecasts were available for the quarterly result.
($1 = 1.3373 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results