By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, May 25 Retail and resources conglomerate
Wesfarmers Ltd, Australia's No.1 company by sales,
flagged its worst yearly profit in two decades as competition
from European fast fashion chains forces it to overhaul its
discount department stores.
The owner of Kmart and Target department stores, Bunnings
hardware stores and Coles supermarkets on Wednesday said it
would take an impairment charge of up to A$1.3 billion ($937
million) on its 300 Target stores plus up to A$850 million more
due to low coal prices in fiscal 2016.
It did not give a forecast but the 102-year-old company is
now on track for its first annual net loss in more than 20
years, reflecting broader strains on Australian business as
wages stagnate and the economy transitions out of a mining boom.
"When you announce a couple of billion dollars in
impairments, even when they're non-cash, you're certainly not
doing cartwheels about it," Managing Director Richard Goyder
told journalists.
"I wouldn't raise this as one of my better days in the
group."
Goyder said he accepted analyst estimates that Wesfarmers
was heading for a net loss of about A$300 million this year,
compared with a A$2.4 billion net profit previously.
ECONOMIC HEADWINDS
The double-sided warning highlights the vulnerability of
Australian retail giants like Wesfarmers and rival Woolworths
Ltd to two key pressures on the economy: the arrival of
aggressive global clothing chains like Sweden's H & M Hennes &
Mauritz AB and depressed commodities prices.
H & M, Spain-listed Industria de Diseño Textil's
Zara and Tokyo-listed Fast Retailing Co Ltd's Uniqlo
have already driven hefty restructures at Australia's top two
upmarket department store chains, David Jones and Myer Holdings
Ltd.
Target's biggest competitor, Woolworths' Big W chain, has
also felt the impact, watching pre-tax profit slump 25 percent
in the 2015 financial year while it undertakes a transformation
plan.
Shares of Wesfarmers, the country's 9th biggest company by
market capitalisation, fell more than 2 percent before
recovering to be down 0.3 percent in the afternoon, while the
broader market rose 1.8 percent.
"It's by far the biggest drag (on the market). Was it
expected? Probably not," said Steven Daghlian, a market analyst
at Commonwealth Securities, the trading arm of Commonwealth Bank
of Australia, which owns Wesfarmers shares.
On top of the impairment charge, the Perth-based company
said it would record A$145 million in restructuring costs for
Target, including payouts for 240 job cuts and expenses
associated with streamlining its supply chain.
($1 = 1.3879 Australian dollars)
