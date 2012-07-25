MELBOURNE, July 26 Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd said sales growth at its Coles supermarkets rose in its fiscal fourth quarter as higher sales volumes and government handouts offset record price deflation.

The retail-to-coal company said on Thursday same-store food and liquor sales at Coles, which makes up about half of group revenue, rose 3.0 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

That was a touch below market forecasts for 3.2 percent growth, according to a Reuters survey of five analysts, and compared with growth of 1.3 percent at top rival Woolworths Ltd .

Sales in the three months to June 24 compared with 2.7 percent growth in the third quarter. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John MairOEC)