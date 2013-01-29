MELBOURNE Jan 30 Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd
said like-for-like sales at its Coles supermarkets grew
3.9 percent in its fiscal second quarter as a long-running price
war enticed cost-conscious shoppers and boosted sales volumes.
That was close to average market forecasts for 4 percent
growth, according to a Reuters survey of four analysts.
Australian retailers in general have been forced to deeply
discount and accept shrunken profit margins as consumers respond
to economic uncertainty and falling home and share market values
by freezing spending.
The retail-to-coal company said food-and-liquor price
deflation was 0.9 percent in the second quarter, compared with
3.2 percent in the first. Wesfarmers has said a rise in fresh
produce prices would slow price deflation through the course of
the year.
The stock closed Tuesday at A$38.82, off a March low of
A$28.25.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)