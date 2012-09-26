WRAPUP 2-Port bans choke Qatar's commodity trade as gas supply worries grow
* GRAPHIC - Qatar fallout on LNG market http://tmsnrt.rs/2syp5FR (adds Maersk Line comment)
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 26 Wesizwe Platinum Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share 0.25 cents per share (June 2011: headline
loss of 36.61 cents) * Says local bridging facility is being pursued for an amount sufficient to
fund the project until December 2013
* GRAPHIC - Qatar fallout on LNG market http://tmsnrt.rs/2syp5FR (adds Maersk Line comment)
* Stronger euro to weigh on European equities - MS (Adds closing prices)