Jan 25 Wesleyan Bank, a part of specialist mutual Wesleyan Group, hired Laoiseach Lynch from Barclays Plc as finance director

Lynch has spent more than a decade with Barclays in a number of senior roles, including finance director of business banking, mortgages and savings.

He will report to Chief Executive Steve Deutsch and also oversee Wesleyan Bank's subsidiary, Syscap. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)