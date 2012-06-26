AMSTERDAM, June 26 Dutch food group Wessanen
said on Tuesday it has started the sales process of
its U.S. drinks subsidiary ABC, which it had already marked as
non-strategic.
Wessanen, which wants to focus on organic food in Europe,
said in a statement it expected to finalise the divestment in
the fourth quarter of this year. Moelis & Company is handling
the sales process.
In September, Wessanen postponed plans to sell ABC, hoping
to cash in on improved profits thanks to strong demand for its
ready-mix cocktails and fruit smoothies.
