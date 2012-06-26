AMSTERDAM, June 26 Dutch food group Wessanen said on Tuesday it has started the sales process of its U.S. drinks subsidiary ABC, which it had already marked as non-strategic.

Wessanen, which wants to focus on organic food in Europe, said in a statement it expected to finalise the divestment in the fourth quarter of this year. Moelis & Company is handling the sales process.

In September, Wessanen postponed plans to sell ABC, hoping to cash in on improved profits thanks to strong demand for its ready-mix cocktails and fruit smoothies. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Chris Gallagher)