AMSTERDAM Feb 22 Dutch food group Wessanen reported a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter net loss of 61.5 million euros ($81 million) after taking 63 million euros in impairments and restructuring charges, and said 2013 would be another tough year.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had expected a net loss of 17.7 million euros on revenue of 165 million euros. ($1 = 0.7563 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)