(Corrects 3rd paragraph to show gold and natural resources
funds had $3 mln and $6 mln respectively, not the inverse)
By Nishant Kumar
HONG KONG Nov 16 Britain-based Wessex
Asset Management is shutting three hedge funds, including one
investing in Asia-Pacific, the money manager said in a letter to
investors, following a drop in assets under management and
double-digit losses in 2011.
Assets of the long/short equity hedge fund Wessex
Asia-Pacific Fund, which once managed more than $270 million,
had dropped to 11 million. The fund's net asset value had
slumped about 27 percent in 2011 to October, the letter showed.
Its gold and natural resources funds had $3 million and $6
million, respectively.
"Our funds are now too small to have any realistic prospect
of growing back to critical mass, so the directors have no
option other than to close Wessex Asia-Pacific Fund, Wessex
Natural Resources Fund and Wessex Gold Fund," the hedge fund
said in a letter to investors on Tuesday.
An e-mail to Director of Marketing Douglas Sloane was
unanswered.
Peter Chesterfield and Tim Weir founded Wessex in October
1999 after working together at British insurer Abbey Life.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)