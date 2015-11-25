UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 10
May 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.18 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON Nov 25 German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Wednesday it had acquired UK grain trader Wessex Grain Ltd.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Wessex Grain, based in Somerset, is one of the top 10 grain traders in Britain with an annual volume of around 450,000 tonnes and customers in south and south-west England.
BayWa said it would form part of its Glasgow-based subsidiary Cefetra which supplies raw materials predominately to the animal feed sector. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Jason Neely)
May 10 Compass Group, the world's biggest catering firm, proposed a 1 billion-pound ($1.3 billion) special dividend and said that revenue growth had accelerated in the first half of the year on strong trading in North America and improving trends in Europe.