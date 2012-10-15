LONDON Oct 15 The British government faced
fresh humiliation over a botched competition to run the
country's west coast rail service on Monday, when it asked
Virgin to continue operating the line on an interim basis, only
weeks after choosing a rival company.
A 13-year franchise deal, due to commence in December, had
originally been granted to FirstGroup ahead of the
incumbent Virgin Trains, but the government was forced to pull
the award earlier this month when it discovered serious flaws in
the way it had run the process.
The Department of Transport is now asking Virgin to continue
operating the service, which runs from London to Scotland, for a
further nine to 13 months from December, while it runs a
competition for an interim agreement, it said on Monday.
"The cancellation of the InterCity West Coast franchise is
deeply regrettable and I apologise to the bidders involved and
the taxpayer who have a right to expect better," said Transport
Secretary Patrick McLoughlin.
"My priority now is to fix the problem and the first step is
to take urgent action to ensure that on the 9 December services
continue to run to the same standard and passengers are not
affected."
FirstGroup, which had made a 5.5 billion pounds ($8.9
billion) bid to run the franchise, has seen its shares slide
over 20 percent since the deal was scrapped.
Virgin Trains - a venture between billionaire businessman
Richard Branson's Virgin Group and Stagecoach - had
offered 4.8 billion pounds to continue with the franchise, and
had mounted a legal challenge when it lost, claiming the winning
bid was "ridiculous".
In the process of preparing for the legal challenge, the
government uncovered mistakes related to the way it had
calculated risk, leading to an embarrassing u-turn on the award
of the franchise, the suspension of three employees, and the
freezing of other ongoing franchise competitions.
Following the debacle, the government has ordered two
independent reviews. One will look into what happened with the
west coast competition and is expected to report by the end of
this month, while the other will look at the wider issue of rail
franchising and report in December.
Virgin welcomed the government move on Monday. A spokesman
said: "Customers have made it clear that they want Virgin to
continue. We are delighted to have the chance to continue
delivering our excellent service."
The affair is humiliating for the ruling Conservative Party,
which began its programme of rail privatisations in the 1990s, a
project that has been dogged by fatal accidents, financial
crises and political infighting.
In 2009, the government was forced to re-nationalise the
east coast line after contracts with GNER and National Express
collapsed.
"RMT will continue to fight for public ownership of the
railways, a position supported by the vast majority of the
British people," transport union the RMT said on Monday.
"This short term political fix will not detract from the
call for rail to be run as a public service free from the chaos
and greed of privatisation."