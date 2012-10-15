LONDON Oct 15 Britain said on Monday that it
would ask Virgin, the current operator of the West Coast main
line railway, to continue running the line in the short-term
after the government was forced to pull the long-term franchise
award.
"The current franchise is due to expire on 9 December after
which it is the government's intention that Virgin remain as
operator for a short period - expected to be between 9 and 13
months - while a competition is run for an interim franchise
agreement," the Department of Transport said on Monday.
Earlier this month, Britain tore up the original deal, which
had awarded the 13-year franchise to FirstGroup, after
it discovered serious flaws in government handling of the bids.