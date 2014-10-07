BRIEF-Bank of the Philippine Islands says Q1 net income rose 25.6% to 6.25 bln pesos
Q1 net income rose 25.6% relative to the same period last year, to 6.25 billion pesos
Oct 7 West International publ AB
* Announces continued deliveries of card terminals to ABSA bank
* Says order value is over 4 million Swedish crowns
* Says deliveries take place through the company's distributor in South Africa, Bullion IT
Says order value is over 4 million Swedish crowns

Says deliveries take place through the company's distributor in South Africa, Bullion IT

Says together with previous orders, West International deliveries to South Africa will total 8 million crowns in Q4
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazilian police conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's purchase of a stake in a consumer lender six years ago, the latest scandal rocking the nation's largest mortgage lender.