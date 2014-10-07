Oct 7 West International publ AB

* Announces continued deliveries of card terminals to ABSA bank

* Says order value is over 4 million Swedish crowns

* Says deliveries take place through the company's distributor in South Africa, Bullion IT

* Says together with previous orders, West International deliveries to South Africa will total 8 million crowns in Q4