BRIEF-MILLENNIAL ESPORTS TO ACQUIRE STREAM HATCHET
* MILLENNIAL ESPORTS WILL ISSUE 2.95 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF MILLENNIAL ESPORTS AT AN ISSUANCE PRICE OF $0.225 PER SHARE
Oct 9 West International Publ AB :
* Says has today received an additional order worth 1.1 million Swedish crowns
* Says total value of booked, but not delivered, orders is over 19 million crowns
* Says most of the delivery will take place during Q4 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
NAIROBI, April 24 Safaricom, Kenya's biggest telecoms network operator, said on Monday most of its services had been restored after a network failure earlier in the day.