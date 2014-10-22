BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of Centrue Financial
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
Oct 22 West Real Estate SA
* Says sells all rights and responsibilities of partner in its unit Rialto sp. z o.o. for 51,000 zlotys to private investor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
WASHINGTON, April 19 The White House is aware of "potential negative impacts" from a review ordered by President Donald Trump of whether lifting sanctions through the Iran nuclear deal was in U.S. national security interests, his spokesman said on Wednesday.