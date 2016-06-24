UPDATE 3-Polls suggest parliamentary majority within reach for France's Macron
* Labour reform is priority for cross-partisan team (Adds quotes, Putin call, edits throughout)
June 24 The death toll from West Virginia's worst flooding in a century rose to 20 on Friday, said a spokeswoman for the U.S. state's emergency management agency.
The worst-hit area is Greenbrier County, in the southeast part of the Appalachian state, with 15 deaths, the spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Labour reform is priority for cross-partisan team (Adds quotes, Putin call, edits throughout)
MILAN/PODGORICA, May 18 Italy's biggest regional utility A2A is working with investment bank Rothschild to sell its stake in Montenegrin power monopoly EPCG by the year end, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.