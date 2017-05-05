May 5 Two people died when a cargo plane went off the runway at a West Virginia airport, officials said on Friday.

The pair were the only people on board the jet that crashed at Yeager Airport in Charleston, West Virginia, said Bill Carpenter, spokesman for Kanawha County Emergency Medical Services.

The aircraft was operated by United Parcel Service Inc , local media reported. UPS officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Gina Cherelus in New York; Editing by Scott Malone and Jeffrey Benkoe)