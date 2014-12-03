DAKAR Dec 3 The central bank of the eight nation West African franc zone (BCEAO) said on Wednesday it would keep its prime interest rate unchanged at 2.50 percent and forecast the region's 2014 growth at 6.8 percent compared with an earlier estimate of 6.6 percent.

The bank has kept the rate unchanged since September 2013 when it cut the rate by 25 basis points. (Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Emma Farge)