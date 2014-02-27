China stocks head for worst week in 2017 amid tighter regulation; Hong Kong rebounds
* China sentiment hurt by tighter regulation, slowdown worries-UBS
ABIDJAN Feb 27 West Africa's regional BRVM bourse is targeting five new listings this year including Bank of Africa-Senegal as well as Ivorian banks SIB and BIAO-CI, the Abidjan-based exchange's Chief Executive said on Thursday.
The bourse was also negotiating with a Canadian gold miner operating in Ivory Coast and a Senegalese insurance company, Edoh Kossi Amenounve told Reuters, declining to name the two companies. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Emma Farge)
* China sentiment hurt by tighter regulation, slowdown worries-UBS
SHANGHAI, April 21 Chinese money market rates and bond yields rose this week as the government stepped up its crackdown on the shadow banking and riskier financing practices, but fresh cash injections by the central bank helped avert any severe cash shortgages. Analysts say the injection of 665.5 billion yuan ($96.76 billion) into the banking system by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) this week was mainly aimed at preventing a repeat of the 2013 liquidity crisis, when its in