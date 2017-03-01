RPT-Fosun, others eye Australia's Origin Energy gas assets worth $1.5 bln-sources
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
DAKAR, March 1 The central bank of the eight-nation West African CFA franc zone held its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.50 percent, the bank said on Wednesday.
The bank, known as the BCEAO, has kept the rate unchanged since September 2013. (Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
* Year ago qtrly net profit 115.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 426.9 million rgt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rGFLxr) Further company coverage: