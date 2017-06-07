DAKAR, June 7 West Africa's BCEAO central bank held its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.5 percent, the bank's director of monetary analysis Antonin Sourou Dossou said in a statement on Wednesday.

Economic growth in the eight-nation zone is expected to be 6.9 percent in 2017, down slightly from a previous forecast of 7 percent, but above reported levels for the two previous years. (Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Joe Bavier)