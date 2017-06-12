DAKAR, June 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A drop in
global cocoa prices threatens to undermine efforts to stamp out
child labour in Ghana and Ivory Coast, the world's two biggest
growers, as falling incomes could force farmers to send their
children to work, charities said on Monday.
More than two million children are estimated to work in the
cocoa industry across the two West African nations, where they
carry heavy loads, spray pesticides and fell trees using sharp
tools, according to the International Cocoa Initiative (ICI).
The countries' governments, civil society groups and some of
the world's top chocolate producers have in recent years ramped
up efforts to tackle child labour in supply chains, invest in
cocoa growing communities, and get more children into school.
Yet the economies of Ghana and Ivory Coast, which together
account for more than 60 percent of the world's cocoa supply,
have been hit hard by a sharp drop in world prices that have
seen cocoa futures plummet by around a third since last summer.
"If these low prices translate into lower incomes for poor
families, and household poverty gets worse, we are worried that
the risk of child labour will increase," Nick Weatherill,
executive director of ICI, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Children could be taken out of school if their families can
no longer pay the costs, and many may be made to work on cocoa
farms if growers cannot afford to employ labourers, he added.
"The drop in prices does create greater vulnerability ...
(due to) further demand in an already strained landscape," Ruth
Dearnley, chief executive officer of Stop The Traffik, said as
charities and activists marked World Day Against Child Labour.
Since reports of child labour on cocoa farms in Ivory Coast
emerged in the late 1990s, the chocolate industry has been under
pressure to prove its beans are not cultivated by children.
The ICI said its child labour monitoring and remediation
system (CLMRS), which it has established in the supply chains of
cocoa giants Cargill and Nestle, expanded last year to cover
about 60,000 cocoa farming households in Ghana and Ivory Coast.
A report earlier this year by Stop the Traffik which
analysed the sustainability efforts of some of the world's
leading chocolate companies found that Nestle had the best CLMRS
and was the most transparent at reporting cases of child labour.
"Whilst the drop in cocoa prices could potentially undermine
civil society efforts to date ... the reality is that these
efforts are more critical than ever," Dearnley added.
