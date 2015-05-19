ACCRA May 19 West African leaders are due to
discuss a proposal aimed at limiting presidential mandates to
two terms at a regional summit on Tuesday, officials said.
The talks by members of West Africa's ECOWAS bloc come as
several long-standing African presidents are approaching legal
term limits. Attempts to change the law, or circumvent it, have
sparked unrest in Burundi and Burkina Faso.
Mohamed Ibn Chambas, the top United Nations official in West
Africa, told Reuters that countries in the region without term
limits would be encouraged to introduce them.
Togo and Gambia do not have term limits.
Another official with direct knowledge of the talks said
leaders would be asked to commit to protecting clauses on term
limits from any broader revisions of constitutions.
ECOWAS can suspend members who do not comply with regional
measures.
