ACCRA May 19 West African leaders on Tuesday
rejected a proposal to impose a region-wide limit to the number
of terms presidents can serve, after opposition to the idea from
Togo and Gambia, Ghana's foreign minister said.
The proposal was discussed at a regional summit in Accra.
Togo and Gambia are the only members of West Africa's ECOWAS
bloc that do not limit the number of presidential terms to two.
"It was a proposal that was put on the agenda for the heads
of state and governments to decide on and at the end today's
deliberations, it was not adopted." Foreign Minister Hannah
Tetteh told Reuters.
"This dissenting view (from Togo and the Gambia) became the
majority view at the end of the day," she said.
