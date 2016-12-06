DAKAR, Dec 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Five West
African countries have agreed to stop importing toxic fuels from
Europe in a move that could improve the health of more than 250
million people, according to the United Nations.
Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, and Ivory Coast have pledged to
introduce strict standards to ensure they use cleaner,
low-sulphur fuels for their vehicles, effectively stopping
Europe from exporting its dirty fuels, the U.N. Environment
Programme (UNEP) said.
European trading firms have been exploiting weak regulations
in West Africa to export fuels with levels of sulphur up to 300
times higher than is permitted in Europe, campaign group Public
Eye said in a report published in September.
Public Eye described the issue as a "ticking time bomb" as
cities grow across Africa and populations boom in major hubs
including Nigeria's Lagos and Ghana's Accra.
"West Africa is sending a strong message that it is no
longer accepting dirty fuels from Europe ... they are placing
the health of their people first," said UNEP head Erik Solheim.
"Air pollution is killing millions of people every year and
we need to ensure that all countries urgently introduce cleaner
fuels and vehicles to help reduce the shocking statistics,"
Solheim said in a statement released late on Monday.
Sulphur is responsible for deadly heart and lung diseases,
health experts say.
The five countries have also agreed to upgrade the
operations of their national refineries - public and privately
owned - to improve the quality of their fuel by 2020, UNEP said.
Nigeria's environment minister Amina Mohamed said the
agreement would massively improve the air quality in its cities
and allow the country to set modern vehicle standards.
"For 20 years Nigeria has not been able to address the
vehicle pollution crisis due to the poor fuels we have been
importing," Mohamed said in a statement.
A combination of low-sulphur fuels and advanced vehicles
emissions standards can reduce harmful emissions by up to 90
percent, according to the UNEP.
Outside of West Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Morocco
have all increased fuel quality requirements in recent years.
But better quality drives up costs, and with many nations
facing severe shortages in public finances, they are wary of
angering people with higher pump prices, analysts say.
(Reporting By Kieran Guilbert, Editing by Katie Nguyen. Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit
news.trust.org)