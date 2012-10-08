LONDON Oct 8 Imports of West African crude oil
by Asian refiners and end-users have reached 1.69 million
barrels per day (bpd) this month, up 10 percent from September
and at a record high for October, data compiled by Reuters
showed on Monday.
A Reuters survey of trade and shipping sources shows
refiners in China, India, Indonesia and other Asian countries
have bought a total of 55 cargoes of West African crude oil for
loading this month, up from 50 cargoes in September.
Barring a sharp and unexpected decline in Asian imports from
West Africa during November and December, 2012 will exceed the
previous annual average record of 1.71 million bpd set in 2010,
the data show.
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson, editing by William Hardy)