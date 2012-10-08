LONDON Oct 8 Imports of West African crude oil by Asian refiners and end-users have reached 1.69 million barrels per day (bpd) this month, up 10 percent from September and at a record high for October, data compiled by Reuters showed on Monday.

A Reuters survey of trade and shipping sources shows refiners in China, India, Indonesia and other Asian countries have bought a total of 55 cargoes of West African crude oil for loading this month, up from 50 cargoes in September.

Barring a sharp and unexpected decline in Asian imports from West Africa during November and December, 2012 will exceed the previous annual average record of 1.71 million bpd set in 2010, the data show. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson, editing by William Hardy)