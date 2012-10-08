* Asia buys around 1.69 mln bpd W.African oil in October * Highest October imports on record, Reuters data show * 2012 Asian imports of W.Africa oil head for record high (Updates throughout, adding detail, comment, tables, links) By Christopher Johnson LONDON, Oct 8 Imports of West African crude oil by Asian refiners and end-users have reached 1.69 million barrels per day (bpd) this month, up 10 percent from September and at a record high for October, data compiled by Reuters showed on Monday. A Reuters survey of trade and shipping sources shows refiners in China, India, Indonesia and other Asian countries have bought a total of 55 cargoes of West African crude oil for loading this month, up from 50 cargoes in September. October is traditionally a relatively slack month for Asian long-haul crude imports and the month's tally puts this year on course for the highest volume ever recorded. Asian companies imported around 1.74 million bpd of crude from Nigeria, Angola and other West African countries for loading in the first nine months of this year, up around 8 percent from the same period in 2011. Barring a sharp and unexpected decline in Asian imports from West Africa during November and December, 2012 will exceed the previous annual average record of 1.71 million bpd set in 2010, the data show. The higher volumes for October have been led by Chinese buyers, who have taken around 32 cargoes, the figures show, the highest level for four months and sufficient to outweigh a decline in purchases by Indian refiners during the month. "Chinese imports have been fairly strong," said a crude oil trader with a large London-based commodities house. CHINA QUESTION Strong economic growth in China and other industrial economies across Asia is driving a rapid increase in demand for crude oil. West African crude oil is typically "sweet", meaning it contains low levels of corrosive sulphur compounds, and much of it is also relatively heavy, meeting Asian demand for heavy industrial fuel oil and distillates such as kerosene. With only one week of October completed, final imports for the month into Asia could be adjusted slightly, traders said, pointing to reports of maintenance by at least one Chinese refiner. Sinopec Corp's Qilu refinery on Monday closed a 160,000 bpd crude unit for a planned 25-day maintenance, an industry official said. The plant's crude throughput will be around 140,000 bpd, versus 212,000 bpd last month, said the official with knowledge of the plant's productions. "There is a small question over China," said another crude oil trader. "It is possible that a handful of cargoes now destined for China could be sold elsewhere if refinery turnarounds are confirmed." But the total for Asia could also be adjusted upwards if Japan takes more crude than planned for direct burn by power stations as it struggles to cope without electricity generated by nuclear power plants, traders said. OCTOBER SEPT AUGUST JULY COUNTRY CARGOES BPD CARGOES BPD CARGOES BPD CARGOES BPD China 32 981 26 823 28 858 29 889 India 14 429 15 475 21 644 12 368 Indonesia 0 0 3 95 4 123 0 0 Taiwan 5 153 4 127 5 153 6 184 Japan 1 31 0 0 0 0 2 61 S. Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Others 3 92 2 63 2 61 0 0 TOTAL 55 1.69 M 50 1.58 M 60 1.84 M 49 1.50 M Notes for table above: * BPD = thousands of barrels per day / M = millions * Totals may not agree due to rounding Quarterly imports into Asia from West Africa (millions of barrels per day) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2012 1.82 1.76 1.64 - 2011 1.79 1.57 1.46 1.46 2010 1.71 1.73 1.67 1.71 2009 1.00 1.52 1.53 1.46 2008 1.21 1.24 1.15 1.01 (Reporting by Christopher Johnson, editing by William Hardy)