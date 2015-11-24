LONDON Indian refineries continued to mop up cargoes of West African crude oil on Tuesday, underpinning what was otherwise a saturated market.

Refineries HPCL and BPCL together booked at least four million barrels of West African oil, adding to the six million booked last week by IOC in a tender.

IOC has another tender pending this week to buy even more January-loading oil, which traders said was down to strong refinery runs and growing fuel demand within the Asian nation.

Other physical trading remained limited, as spoiled-for-choice buyers took their time in making new purchases.

Support for differentials to dated Brent was limited, as Indian buyers continued to hunt for the best prices available. In October, India's crude oil imports from the Asia-Pacific region spiked as its refiners looked beyond their traditional suppliers for cheaper purchases.

Outright prices got a boost from a fresh stream of geopolitical uncertainty, after Turkey downed a Russian jet that was on a mission to Syria.

Surging U.S. gasoline futures RBc1 also suggested refineries will keep running full steam to take advantage of strong margins.

But other new outlets, such as Latin America, were similarly fickle and price sensitive. Buyers in Uruguay, Argentina and Venezuela have also been bargain hunting, and in some cases eschewed African crudes for the North Sea's Ekofisk or other grades.

JCB Energy said fixtures of West African crude to Latin America averaged 250,000 barrels per day in October, up by 190,000 bpd year-on-year, but were still not enough to offset weaker European buying.

NIGERIA

* At least 25 million barrels of December-loading crude was available, though some cargoes from the HPCL and BPCL tenders will likely come from December loading plans.

* Spot trading apart from Indian tenders was notably quiet as buyers took their time with new purchases.

* A tender from India's IOC was still pending.

ANGOLA

* BP sold a January loading cargo of Pazflor to a buyer in China, traders said.

* Around 12 to 17 January loading cargoes will go to term buyers. Traders said one of these was a Cabinda cargo for Taiwan's CPC, which also purchased a spot cargo of the same grade from Chevron.

* The total January export programme had risen to 1.59 million bpd on 51 cargoes after Sonangol added four cargoes of Plutonio to the plan.

TENDERS

* India's BPCL awarded its tender to buy oil to Chevron with a VLCC of Bonny and Agbami, traders said.

* Fellow Indian refinery HPCL bought at least one VLCC of Qua Iboe, traders said, and possibly another cargo. The winner was either Exxon or Statoil.

* Taiwan's CPC will take two cargoes of Angola's Cabinda crude oil, though traders said one was part of a term deal from Sonangol. The winner of the other was thought to be Chevron.

* India's IOC has a second tender to buy oil for early January loading due this week. In its last tender it took a total of 6 million barrels, including Girassol, Agbami, Akpo, Hungo, Nemba and Bonga.

* Traders said there was also a new tender from Uruguay's Ancap for February loading oil, but details were unavailable.

(Editing by Mark Potter)