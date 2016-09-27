A woman walks past a logo of Indian Oil outside a fuel station in New Delhi, India, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

LONDON Oil prices slid on Tuesday as Saudi Arabia and Iran dashed hopes that producer nations would reach a deal to curb crude output during informal meetings in Algiers.

A helicopter crashed en route to a Chevron oil platform in Angola, killing at least four. Sources said there was not expected to be an impact on production or cargo loadings.

NIGERIA

* Shell has not declared force majeure on Bonny Light crude loadings despite the closure of the Trans Niger Pipeline due to a fire. It has not yet issued revised loading programmes.

* A cargo of end-October loading Akpo was set to sail for India after Shell won a mini tender to supply refiner IOC.

* A November Akpo programme showed four cargoes set to load.

* Qua Iboe loadings were expected to start this week, though the grade, along with Forcados, was still under force majeure.

* The Ottoman Nobility, the South Sea and the Aspen Spirit suezmax tankers were all en route to the Qua Iboe terminal.

* While some buyers were put off by the unpredictability of Qua loadings, India's HPCL has booked the Desh Vibhor to load Qua Iboe at the end of October.

ANGOLA

* Several cargoes of Angolan oil traded, including Total selling cargoes of Girassol and Dalia, Sonangol selling Dalia and Chevron selling Cabinda.

* A U.S. buyer took BP's cargo of CLOV to an unnamed buyer, which sold a day earlier.

* State oil company Sonangol was still offering three November-loading cargoes, including Saturno, Girassol and Nemba.

TENDERS

* Shell won a tender to supply India's IOC with one million barrels of Akpo.

* BPCL is expected by Wednesday to award a tender to buy crude for November loading.

* Indonesia's Pertamina was also looking to buy crude oil via tender, traders said.

(Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Susan Fenton)