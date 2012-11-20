* Asia to buy record 1.72 mln bpd W. African oil in 2012 * Buying spree by Chinese companies boosts Q4 imports * 2012 imports just ahead of previous record in 2010 By Christopher Johnson LONDON, Nov 20 Asia is set to import record volumes of West African crude oil this year as Chinese buyers come into the market to fill inventories. Imports of West African crude oil by Asian refiners and end-users have dipped to 1.49 million barrels per day (bpd) this month, down more than 10 percent from October, but their purchases for December have recovered sharply to around 1.75 million bpd, according to data compiled by Reuters. A Reuters survey of trade and shipping sources shows refiners in China, India, Indonesia and other Asian countries have bought more than 660 West African crude oil cargoes this year, carrying a record 1.72 million bpd. This year's total is up from just under 600 cargoes in 2011 and compares with 656 cargoes in 2010, the previous record year. "Chinese traders have been hoovering up cheap West African cargoes on something of a buying spree," said a strategist with a large U.S. oil refiner. "Demand from the Gulf of Mexico, South America and Europe has been low, so the Chinese have been in the market, mopping up." SANDY Strong economic growth in China and other emerging economies has driven a rapid increase in demand for crude oil in Asia. West African crude oil is typically "sweet", meaning it contains low levels of corrosive sulphur compounds, and it meets Asian demand for heavy industrial fuel oil and distillates such as kerosene. But Nigerian and Angolan oil exports are now competing with new U.S. domestic production of sweet crudes from shale formations in Texas and North Dakota, which have driven down the market for high quality oil. U.S. refiners, who traditionally queued up to buy West African crude, now use far more domestic feedstock, leaving Asian end-users as the dominant buyers. Hurricane Sandy, which closed many U.S. refiners along the U.S. Atlantic coast at the end of last month, exacerbated this trend, leaving many West African cargoes loading in November and December unsold for long periods. "It's been a buyers market - and the buyers are mostly Asian," said a crude oil trader with a European refiner. DEC NOV OCTOBER SEPT COUNTRY CARGOES BPD CARGOES BPD CARGOES BPD CARGOES BPD China 35 1073 26 823 32 981 26 823 India 12 368 13 412 14 429 15 475 Indonesia 4 123 2 63 0 0 3 95 Taiwan 4 123 4 127 5 153 4 127 Japan 0 0 0 0 1 31 0 0 S. Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Others 2 61 2 63 3 92 2 63 TOTAL 57 1.75 47 1.49 55 1.69 M 50 1.58 M Notes for table above: * BPD = thousands of barrels per day / M = millions * Totals may not agree due to rounding Quarterly/annual imports into Asia from West Africa (millions of barrels per day) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year 2012 1.82 1.76 1.64 1.64 1.72 2011 1.79 1.57 1.46 1.46 1.56 2010 1.71 1.73 1.67 1.71 1.71 2009 1.00 1.52 1.53 1.46 1.38 2008 1.21 1.24 1.15 1.01 1.15 (Editing by James Jukwey)