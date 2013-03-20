* Gulf of Guinea seeing increase in maritime crime
* Governments agree to prosecute pirates, seize ships
COTONOU, March 20 Nearly two dozen West and
Central African nations have pledged to combat the growing
threat of piracy and maritime crime in their coastal waters.
The two regions border the oil-rich Gulf of Guinea, which is
threatening to overtake the waters off Somalia as the world's
most dangerous seas for piracy.
Maritime attacks have become increasingly violent as
criminal gangs, exploiting governments' inability to police
their coastlines, venture further afield from their traditional
home waters off Nigeria.
"The ministers are worried by the serious threats posed by
piracy, armed robbery and other illegal maritime activities in
the waters of Central Africa and West Africa," a statement
released after the meeting of foreign and defence ministers in
Benin late on Tuesday said.
The ministers called for governments to arrest and prosecute
suspected pirates and seize any vessels believed to have been
used in acts of piracy. The document also called upon ship
owners to "take steps to protect against pirates".
The agreement requires approval of regional heads of state.
Ivory Coast recorded the first in a series of hijackings
targeting tankers carrying refined petroleum products in
October. The ships and their crews were all released but their
cargoes were stolen.
There were at least five attacks last month on ships off
Nigeria, which has stepped up anti-piracy operations in its
waters. Three of the incidents involved the kidnappings of
foreign crew members from cargo ships.
(Reporting Samuel Elijah; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by
Michael Roddy)