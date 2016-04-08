GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides on Trump concern, but stocks rise
* Stocks rally on Wall St but end down for the week (Updates to U.S. market close)
April 8 Westar Energy Inc, the biggest power company in Kansas, has drawn takeover interest from Ameren Corp as well as an investor consortium, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The consortium includes Borealis Infrastructure Management Inc and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, according to Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1oJpnX2)
Westar, which has a market value of about $7 billion, is working with Guggenheim Partners to field interest, according to the report.
Topeka-based Westar, whose shares were up 2 percent at $50.76 in early afternoon trading, declined to comment. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
DUBAI, May 19 Yemen's Houthi movement said on Friday it had fired a ballistic missile toward the Saudi capital Riyadh and the Arab coalition waging war in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed a projectile around 200 km (120 miles) west of the city.