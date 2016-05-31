May 31 Great Plains Energy Inc, the parent of regulated utility Kansas City Power & Light, said it would buy rival Westar Energy Inc for $8.6 billion in cash and stock.

Westar shareholders will receive a total of $60 per share, representing a premium of 13.4 percent to the stock's Friday close.

The enterprise value of the deal is about $12.2 billion, including about $3.6 billion in Westar's debt, the companies said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)