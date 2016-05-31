UPDATE 5-Oil heads for 2nd week of gains as output cut extension expected
* Russia backs extending production cut (Adds analyst comment, updates prices)
May 31 Great Plains Energy Inc, the parent of regulated utility Kansas City Power & Light, said it would buy rival Westar Energy Inc for $8.6 billion in cash and stock.
Westar shareholders will receive a total of $60 per share, representing a premium of 13.4 percent to the stock's Friday close.
The enterprise value of the deal is about $12.2 billion, including about $3.6 billion in Westar's debt, the companies said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Russia backs extending production cut (Adds analyst comment, updates prices)
LONDON, May 19 OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.