TORONTO Oct 27 Workers at a Wescast Industries Inc plant in Strathroy, Ontario, have walked off the job after going on strike, the auto parts maker and the union said on Saturday.

Wescast, which supplies exhaust manifolds and other components for cars and light trucks, said union members at the machining plant began a legal strike on Saturday morning.

"The company has put plans in place to ensure continued supply of parts to customers," it said in a brief statement.

The Canadian Auto Workers union said in a statement it was meeting with members on Sunday to discuss a plan to escalate actions and was operating a 24-hour picket line.

The company and union did not say how many workers were on strike and officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Wescast says on its website that it has a 51 percent share of the North American exhaust manifold market and even larger share among the Detroit Three: General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat SpA's Chrysler Group LLC.

Wescast said in June it agreed to be bought by China's Sichuan Bohong Industry Co Ltd, but the deal has not yet closed.