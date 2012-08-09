(Adds details)
* Shares fall 16 percent despite denial of accounting fraud
* Latest Chinese company to be targeted by short-sellers
HONG KONG, Aug 9 Shares in mainland cement maker
West China Cement Ltd fell as much as 16 percent on
Thursday following a report by a U.S.-based short-seller
accusing the firm of fabricating its financial statements.
West China Cement, the latest Chinese company to be targeted
by short-sellers, said the report by California-based Glaucus
Research Group was groundless and was based on inaccurate data.
"The report adopted a very general approach to its analysis
of the group's bank balance and this is clearly misleading," the
company said.
West China Cement, which had a market value of $774 million
before trading began, closed down 1.5 percent on Wednesday
morning ahead of a trading suspension. The stock was last down
8.5 percent at HK$1.19 at 0138 GMT.
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, which was appointed earlier this
year as the auditor for West China Cement, was closely
monitoring developments, Deloitte China said.
A spate of accounting scandals at U.S.-listed Chinese
companies has made auditors more alert to the risk of financial
irregularities and the consequences for them if they're found to
be negligent.
Glaucus Research was not immediately available to comment.
Italian cement maker Italcementi agreed in May to
acquire a 6.25 percent stake in West China Cement as the group
moved to strengthen its position in the world's largest building
materials market.
Earlier this week, shares of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc
fell as much as 12 percent after short-seller Citron Research
published a report alleging that the personal-care products
maker was operating an illegal multi-level marketing scheme in
China.
Nu Skin said in a statement that its China operations were
in compliance with local regulations.
(Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Tian Chen; Editing by Anne Marie
Roantree and Richard Pullin)