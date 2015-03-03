By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO, March 2 Retail prices for regular
gasoline in West Coast states rose a record 37.2 cents a gallon
since last week to $3.12 a gallon on Monday, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA) said.
The increase marks the largest week-to-week increase in the
region since the EIA's weekly survey of West Coast prices began
in 1992, the government agency said.
Prices were lowest in the Rocky Mountain states at $2.12 a
gallon, up 8.2 cents, the EIA said.
California, which relies heavily on in-state production to
meet its large demand for fuels, has seen its output hampered by
an explosion and fire at Exxon Mobil Corp's 155,000
barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Torrance, California, on Feb.
18. Units unaffected by the blast are operating.
In the San Francisco area, Tesoro Corp's 166,000 bpd
Golden Eagle refinery in Martinez stopped producing gasoline
last month amid a labor strike. The company last week said the
refinery had resumed turnaround work and was making plans to
restart the plant.
The rapid price increase has raised the ire of consumer
advocates, who plan to use a California state Senate hearing
into the Torrance incident on Thursday to argue that oil
companies are guilty of price gouging.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Wills)