June 7 A U.S. senator for Washington state wants
the Federal Trade Commission to investigate possible
manipulation of the market for West Coast gasoline, which has
been trading at a premium to the rest of the country for weeks.
Senator Maria Cantwell wrote in a letter to the FTC on
Thursday that over the last month, the average price per gallon
of gasoline in western Washington rose about 20 to 25 cents,
while the national average price declined by about 17 cents.
She cited a report by McCullough Research, known for
uncovering Enron's manipulation of the West Coast electricity
markets, that questioned whether low gasoline inventories were
really just an inevitable result of a recent refinery fire and
unfortunately timed refinery maintenance shutdowns.
"The report also suggests that the current divergence from
typical West Coast pricing trends may have generated significant
windfall profits for West Coast suppliers," Cantwell wrote.
She urged the FTC to use its "Prohibition on Market
Manipulation Rule" - authorized by a law Cantwell authored in
2007 - to figure out what is behind the prices at the pump.
She said average Washington gasoline prices are only 8 cents
lower than the previous record high of $4.35 set on July 6,
2008, when oil was trading at almost $150 per barrel, whereas
today it is about $86 per barrel.
She wanted the FTC to look into whether the high prices were
the result of "deliberative efforts by West Coast refiners to
keep gasoline inventories artificially low," even after the BP
Cherry Point refinery fire in February.
"The reasons why six other West Coast refineries
simultaneously reduced operations are not well documented,"
Cantwell wrote.