* Serious mistakes in franchise bidding process-govt
* Process must be run again; three more on hold
* Opposition accuses ministers of "shambolic incompetence"
* FirstGroup shares fall 19 pct; company says followed
guidelines
By Stephen Mangan and Peter Griffiths
LONDON, Oct 3 Britain has torn up a deal
awarding one of its biggest rail franchises to a private
operator, in a humiliating U-turn that raises doubts about the
government's handling of the privatised railways.
Ministers froze three more rail franchise competitions on
Wednesday after the Department for Transport (DfT) said that
"completely unacceptable" flaws had been uncovered in its
handling of bids to run the West Coast Main Line, a jewel in the
crown of the rail network linking London and Scotland.
The debacle is damaging for the ruling Conservative Party,
which began its programme of rail privatisations in the 1990s.
The project has been dogged by fatal accidents, financial crises
and political infighting.
"The extent of this catastrophe is breathtaking," said
industry commentator Christian Wolmar. "The whole rail industry
is now apparently put on hold while a review of the process
takes place."
Rail operator FirstGroup Plc, the shares of which
were down by 19 percent at 1236 GMT, bid 5.5 billion pounds
($8.9 billion) to secure the 13-year franchise in August.
Virgin Trains, a venture between Richard Branson's Virgin
Group and Stagecoach, has run the West Coast service
since 1997 and offered 4.8 billion pounds to continue doing so.
The company, which said it spent 14 million pounds preparing
the bid, mounted a legal challenge after FirstGroup was awarded
the contract. Virgin claimed that the winning bid was a
"ridiculous" sum that would have bankrupted the company.
The Conservative-led coalition, trailing in the polls and
accused by the Labour opposition of "shambolic incompetence", is
already under pressure over the stagnant economy, public
spending cuts and an unpopular budget this year.
Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin said that his
department's mistakes would cost the taxpayer at least 40
million pounds, a relatively small but politically awkward sum
at a time of recession and squeezed household budgets.
"I have had to cancel the competition for the running of the
West Coast franchise because of deeply regrettable and
completely unacceptable mistakes made by my department in the
way it managed the process," McLoughlin said.
The government said that evidence of mistakes related to the
calculation of risks in the bids was uncovered during
preparations for the Virgin legal challenge. Three employees in
the transport department were suspended.
McLoughlin's position looks safe, however, having replaced
Justine Greening as transport minister only last month in a
government reshuffle.
The DfT will no longer award a contract to run the West
Coast service when the current contract expires on Dec. 9.
Trains will continue to run with the same drivers, staff and
timetables while the problems are resolved, the government said.
'SHAMBOLIC INCOMPETENCE'
Most of the rail network was in public hands between 1948
and the mid-1990s, though Britain's passenger rail services are
now operated by 16 private train operating companies that have
signed legal contracts with the government.
Three active rail franchise competitions have been suspended
pending an investigation. Nine more franchises were due to be
awarded in the next three years, though the timetable is likely
to slip.
"The direct impact clearly falls on FirstGroup, where the
shares had priced in the franchise win," said Jefferies analyst
Joe Spooner. The franchising delay would also be bad for UK
transport groups Go-Ahead and National Express,
who are shortlisted in the contests, he added.
The RMT rail union called for an end to the "sorry and
expensive shambles" of privatisation, while Labour transport
spokeswoman Maria Eagle said: "The West Coast rail franchise
fiasco has yet again exposed the shambolic incompetence of this
Tory-led government."
FirstGroup said that it learned of the reversal late on
Tuesday and had no previous signal that the process was flawed.
"We submitted a strong bid, in good faith and in strict
accordance with the DfT's terms," the company said.
Branson's Virgin Rail welcomed the decision. "We're ready to
play a full part in assisting the review to help deliver a
franchising system that better serves passengers, taxpayers and
the interests of all bidders," it said.